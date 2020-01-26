The Broadt Family’s Last Early Bird Sports Expo

This is the last year the Broadt family will hold the Early Bird Sports Expo.

“As a family we went around every vendor this year and said thank you, great to have you and we feel sad,” Dave Broadt, owner of the expo, said.

The Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds didn’t get its name because it’s held early in the morning.

“It’s early bird because it’s in January. It’s just before the big Harrisburg show, and it’s local,” Broadt said.

Owners say this isn’t just an outdoor show.

“It’s a community event where people are been inside for a while you know and they wanna get out. This is a cabin fever – break the cabin fever event also,” Broadt said.

Vendors sell all sorts of outdoors goods like guns, clothing, four-wheelers, and delicious food. The event features vendors from as far as South Africa. Phil de Kock is a hunting guide for Bosbok Safaris. He says expos help expose people to new activities.

“People that have never even thought of coming to Africa for safari stop by and start talking the one year, and the next year they come talk again and the next year they book. So it’s important to come to this.. To these expos,” de Kock said.

The Broadt family has run this expo for 13 years. David Broadt tells me he is saddened by the fact he will no longer be a part of it.

“It’s been a great show and we’re gonna miss owning. But at the same time we wont miss all the work that it takes to make it successful,” Broadt said.