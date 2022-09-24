BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening.

Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock.

One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling the midway.

Just make sure you go easy on the snacks before hopping on any of the wild rides.

From attendees and vendors, to the livestock, everyone and everything seemed happy to be there.





“We love the food. I mean I love the chicken on a stick there and they’ve got this new thing here behind us, steak tips there. We’re going to try them out,” said a fair attendee named Poke from New Berlin.

Mary Luby, a worker for Sweet Pickens Roasted Corn, said “We just enjoy the smile that’s on someone’s face when they get our corn, and they eat the corn and they come back and they say this is the best corn we’ve ever had.”





The Bloomsburg Fair continues, rain or shine, through Saturday, October 1.

Eyewitness News will be at the fair throughout the week.