Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

(WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat.

Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com.

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania featured in Fieri’s show, according to Mashed.com, is in the City of Brotherly Love.

Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the middle of downtown Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2005 and is owned by a husband and wife duo, they are making a name for themselves with something called a Southern Jewish style of cooking. They draw inspiration from their southern and east coast cultural identities as well as some Tex-Mex styles of cooking.

The menu offers classics like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, as well as traditional matzo ball soup, and challah french toast.

Mashed.com states that when Fieri came to the restaurant back in 2011, they were able to create a new take on an old-school Frito pie. There was the brisket Frito pie, made with meat cooked for five hours before it’s sliced and pan-fried. And one of their former legendary top sellers was a chicken chili Frito pie.

The restaurant is located at 800 N. Fourth Street in Philadelphia and is open seven days a week.