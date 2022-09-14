PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Overcrowded shelters have been a persistent problem throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

Some of the pets filling shelters including the SPCA of Luzerne County are disabled and face growing odds of being adopted, but some local animal advocates say disabled animals make the most loving pets, like a one-eyed kitten named Wink who currently needs a home.





Susan Makowski of Kingston recently adopted a blind dog named Kody who she says has adapted quickly to his new surroundings.

