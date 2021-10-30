The beloved family market in Minooka closes its doors, for good

MINOOKA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An emotional goodbye and celebration for a family-run grocery store and market in Lackawanna county. A market in the Minooka section of Scranton tucked away on Birney avenue is closing its doors.

The owner, 93-year-old Mikey Castaldi, says he’s ready to retire.

“I’ll never forget them, you know. And I want to thank everybody for coming to me all the time.” said Mikey Castaldi.

Castaldi has been working at the market for over 80 years, building relationships with everyone who walks through the door.

His son Joey Castaldi, says the community is like family and was always a help to his father and the market.

Customers lined up to bid farewell to the family and order their favorite from the menu for the last time.







James Timlin says he’s been coming to Castaldi’s since he was only 10-years-old, when Mikey’s father ran the business.

“Mikey has treated everyone excellent, excellent treatment you get from Mikey. And he has a place in his heart for the people in Minooka,” said Timlin

Tears of joy and sadness were part of the day- as the family closes a big chapter in their lives and although he is retiring, Mikey says he’s still got work to do.

“I’m gonna take it easy, go to bed when I want. Get up when I want. Ya know? But I still have work to do around the house.”