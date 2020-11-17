The battle over vote count in PA continues inside federal court

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — From the polls to the federal courtroom, the Trump campaign is asking a judge to block the certification of the vote count in Pennsylvania alleging widespread voter fraud. Although thus far, no evidence has been presented to prove those claims.

The hearing is ongoing inside federal court in Williamsport. The Trump campaign, led by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, argued that they will provide evidence of widespread voter fraud, but lawyers for Pennsylvania say that no such evidence exists because the election was run in a fair and transparent way.

Rudy Giuliani arrived at federal court in Williamsport to spearhead the effort by the Trump campaign to block the certification of the vote count in Pennsylvania. Giuliani told the judge that what allegedly happened in Pennsylvania is occurring in other areas across the nation, namely when it comes to the processing of mail-in ballots, absentee ballots and the alleged restrictions placed on poll watchers when observing the vote count.

Guliani told the court:

“The best description of this situation is there is widespread voter fraud across the nation.” Attorney Rudy Giuliani: Trump campaign

Giuliani asked the judge not to dismiss the case so the Trump team can provide evidence of the alleged voter fraud.

Pennsylvania election officials maintain that no such evidence exists and, further, that the federal court does not have jurisdiction in the case under the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Attorney for the Commonwealth Daniel Donovan argued that the Trump campaign’s accusations are not specific enough to afford protection under the 14th Amendment. The attorney argued instead that voters with specific complaints should address those through the state court system.

The hearing is still ongoing. It is unclear if the judge will make a ruling on the case tonight.

Eyewitness News is monitoring the hearing and will have the latest developments as they happen.