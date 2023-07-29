SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is working to make a change at an iconic park in Scranton.

The big change is planned for Nay Aug Park.

Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania held a fundraiser this afternoon to raise money for a new addition to Nay Aug Park.

The goal is to make the park “child friendly” for everyone.

The non-profit “The Arc of NEPA” held a family fun day at Nay Aug Park.

Dozens of vendors were on hand for one goal to provide a special need’s playground there.

“It’s really important to be all inclusive I think that’s the most important thing I think that we have to have facilities that could accommodate children with special needs,” said Tammy Jackson from Scranton.

One acre of land at the park is being dedicated to the special need’s playground.

One man says this will give kids who are usually left out a chance to be included.

“I heard that the playground is to be funded for all-inclusive which we need which in my era nothing was all inclusive and so family members and friends who were handy caped or disabled could not participate,” explained Tom Cummings from Dunmore.

Right here is where the all inclusive park that’s been years in the making will stand.

So far organizers have raised $400,000.

“I love it we’ve been working on this for four years and we’re almost there were gonna break ground maybe late september early october and then start construction next year,” says Bob Gattens the organizer.

To donate money toward the inclusive park project visit the Nay Aug Park website for more information.