STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With a formal honor to our U.S. Veterans. Nearly 200 men and women dressed in suits, gowns, and uniforms filled a popular spot in Stroudsburg for an important ball.

Things are just starting to wrap up here at Valor Clinic’s Patriots Bball in the Stroudsmoore Country Inn.

Many tonight honored and expressed great patriotism to the veterans in our area.

“Pretty important. I was in a pretty dark spot and important. (he starts tearing up here)

it’s an incredible organization,” said Gregory Granese a U.S. Army Veteran.

Valor Clinic works to provide veterans with assistance to find benefits, shelter, and PTSD resources.

During its annual Patriot’s Ball, dapper-dressed guests, veterans, and event organizers had a night of fun featuring dinner, surprise gifts, and a silent auction.

“We try to have some fun and let people have an interesting way to help homeless vets and emotionally struggling veterans that can come out and dance and with the resources we get we can keep the lights on in our homeless shelter,” explained Mark Bayliss the founder of Valor Clinic.

A moment was also taken to honor and remember those veterans who are not with us anymore, as U.S. Army Veteran Glen Lippincott led the POW/MIA Ceremony.

A table was set with a white tablecloth, a red and white candle, a holy bible, an inverted glass, lemon, salt, and a single red rose with a red ribbon.

“There’s this special bond between veterans and it’s great to see each other and kids around and that camaraderie it’s something people maybe have a hard time understanding,” added Lippincott.

More than 30 donors sponsored the event including the Philadelphia Eagles, Dunkin’, and Texas Roadhouse.

For volunteer Jeffrey Wilson who has helped sponsor the clinic in past events, watching it all add up makes him feel.

“Very proud, really. I am proud to be a part of the organization and help where we can or just a small part of it. it’s the sum of all these little things that can get the job done, so we are proud to be here,” says Wilson.

The goal of Saturday night’s event was to honor and bring these veterans together, but more importantly to continue raising awareness and money for them as well.

To find out more about Valor Clinic and its unstoppable program visit their website.