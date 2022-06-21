DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY — More than 100 people paddled through the Delaware Water Gap on Tuesday as part of the ‘Delaware River Sojourn.’

This is a seven to eight-day river trip that began in the Pocono Mountains and travels to paddling and camping locations downriver.

“I am most excited about the friendships and the people that keep coming back, I see them sitting at the registration table and I don’t even have to say a word, I’m just like ‘yes! You’re back!’ it’s so much fun,” said Dejay branch Registrar Delaware River Sojourn.











The event is in its 28th year and organizers say one of the best parts is the friendships made among participants. And relationships formed with the environment.

“I’m excited about the relationships we build, the partnerships we build, and also the connection they have to this remarkable ecological value we have here in the Delaware River Watershed,” said Alex Jackson, Executive Director of the Brodhead Water Association.

The sojourn will wrap up in Bordentown, New Jersey.