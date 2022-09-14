POCONO MOUNTAIN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special night at Mount Airy Casino all in the spirit of charity. This was Pocono Mountain’s Community Fundraiser’s 19th year.

Three non-profits from the Pocono’s were highlighted and received donations. The fundraiser itself looked a little different this year in efforts to help local restaurants rebound from the pandemic.

A total of 19 area restaurants were invited to the event and handed out samples of their best food. The three non-profits were “Family Promise of Monroe County” “Second Harvest Food Bank” and “the Women’s Resource Center of Monroe County.”

An organizer of the fundraiser tells Eyewitness News that they’ve met their goal and they’re excited to give back.

“So this year the money is going to go to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Family Promise, and the Women’s Shelter. We’ve raised $100,000 this year and the money will be divided among those three organizations. Our goal was $100,000 and we met our goal.” said Phillip St. James, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community Relations Lead.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of this event and morning anchor Kelly Byrne emceed the event.