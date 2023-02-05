WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Punxsutawney Phil called for six more weeks of winter, but do-it-your-selfers are certainly thinking early about spring.

A pretty good crowd turned out Sunday night for the final day of the Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It’s a one-stop shop for people pursuing home remodeling or any type of home improvement project.

A variety of vendors are on hand to help homeowners whether their projects are on the interior or on the exterior.

“We do all outdoor construction. We do everything from pools, patios, landscaping, maintenance, grass cutting. anything that you need done outside, we’re the company to do it. We’re not a big company but we make sure we get everything done,” said Joe Ide of Greenwood Nursery and Landscaping.

“My oldest son is getting interested in gardening so hopefully he’ll find some pointers and tips here from someone other than me,” said Chrisey Fenton of Lovelton.

Organizers say roughly four thousand people turned out for this year’s Home and Garden Show near Wilkes-Barre.