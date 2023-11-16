EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In recent years, some pizzerias in northeastern Pennsylvania have been taking two long-standing traditions, Thanksgiving and pizza, and bringing them together for a sometimes controversial dish. Some say it’s delicious, others say no way.

Earlier this month, DiGiorno debuted is Thanksgiving pizza. But some local restaurants have been serving up this unique dish for years.

Sabatini’s Pizza on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter is bringing back a Thanksgiving favorite on what they call “one delicious pie”. The Pilgrim Pizza is served on Sabatini’s crust with a cheese blend, roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry aioli, and a side of gravy. The Pilgrim Pizza is available now through Thanksgiving until next year’s holiday, place an order by calling 570-693-2270.

Courtesy: Sabatinis Pizza

Antonio’s Pizza, located on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston is another pizzeria serving up a Turkey Day pizza pie. With single and double-crust options, Antonio’s Thanksgiving Pizza comes with all of the holiday fixings such as turkey, corn, sausage, stuffing, mozzarella cheese, and mashed potatoes. Served with a side of cranberry sauce, this pie is sure to make any customer thankful. Place an order by calling 570-654-4517.

Courtesy: Francesca Carannante: Antonio’s West Pittston

Bernie’s Pizza, located on Memorial Highway in Dallas, collaborated with Back Mountain Brewing Company located across the road on Twin Stacks Drive to create a Thanksgiving Pizza and draft beer pairing for the holiday. Bernie’s created the pizza named “The Gobbler” which consists of pizza crust and cheese with mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans, crispy fried onions, and a side of cranberry sauce. Back Mountain Brewing Company created their new “Grandad’s Cranberry Cream Ale,” a twist on their Cream Ale with added natural cranberries for what they call a “crisp, slightly tart, and highly crushable holiday treat.”

Courtesy: Bernie’s Pizza Courtesy: Back Mountain Brewing Company

Anyone who purchases “The Gobbler” will receive one ticket for 20 percent off of a 32 oz. “Crowler” filled with “Grandad’s Cranberry Cream Ale” to go. Place an order at Bernie’s by calling 570-675-9611 or the Back Mountain Brewery at 570-310-1387.

And if you’re not up for cooking this year, but still want all of your Turkey Day favorites, DiGiorno released their “Detroit-style Thanksgiving Pizza.” A rectangular pie covered with turkey, cranberries, green beans, diced sweet potatoes, and crispy onions, topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and a gravy sauce, that “delivers all Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it.”

The DiGiornio Thanksgiving Pizza will be sold exclusively online on a first-come, first-served basis, every Wednesday beginning on November 1 through November 22 specifically priced at $11.23, representing November of 2023.

Whichever route you decide to take for this Thanksgiving meal, enjoy your tradition, old or new, hopefully surrounded by great food and loved ones.