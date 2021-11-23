Thanksgiving dinner distribution in Carbondale benefits hundreds of families

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the help of 30 volunteers, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is distributing meals to over 300 families Tuesday.

Happening now until 4:00 p.m. at the Catholic Social Services building in Carbondale, families can pick up turkeys, milk, desserts, potatoes, vegetables and other fixings.





The director of CSS tells Eyewitness News that the need for food security has risen in the past couple of years and that the pantry during normal operation hours is busier than ever before.

The event is taking place at the Catholic Social Services Carbondale Office, 34 River Street, Carbondale.

The normal hours for the Catholic Social Services Carbondale food pantry are Monday, 9:00

a.m. – Noon; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. – Noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m.; Thursday, 1:00-4:00

p.m.; and Friday, 9:00 a.m. – Noon.