Texas woman facing record penalty after not returning rented VHS tape

Remember renting VHS tapes? A Texas woman is facing a record penalty because of one of the tapes.

Caron McBride found out she’s being charged with a felony for not returning a tape from 1999. McBride learned about the charge after trying to change her last name following her marriage.

She says she doesn’t even remember ever renting Sabrina the Teenage Witch and thinks the children of a former roommate are to blame. The movie rental store went out of business 13 years ago.

The charges have since been dropped after McBride’s story aired on local TV.