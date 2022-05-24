(NEXSTAR) — More than a dozen children are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference.

Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect, from Uvalde, “shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher.” He added that it’s believed that police killed the shooter at the scene.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed two of the deaths and added that the facility received 13 children by ambulance for treatment.

“If you are not an immediate family member, we are asking you to refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary. The full death toll is not yet clear; police have planned a press conference for Tuesday afternoon.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. local time that there was an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary, and that the rest of the district was on lockdown.

At 1:06 p.m. Uvalde police announced that a shooter was in police custody.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

A reunification site was set up at local civic center where Robb students are being transported to meet their parents.

The Houston branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also providing assistance in the investigation.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles east of the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.