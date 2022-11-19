WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant in Lycoming County has partnered with a local soup kitchen to give back this holiday season. They’re collecting winter outerwear for residents that need it most.

The Texas Roadhouse in Williamsport opened less than a year ago and they’re already making an impact in the community.

They partnered with Sojourner Truth Ministries, a local soup kitchen and church to host a winter clothing drive.

“They do six days a week where they’re feeding the public and they give away clothes, they take care of people who are in need and they’re desperately in need of help this year so we decided to reach out,” said Taylor Yeagle, store marketer for Texas Roadhouse.

A box is set up inside the restaurant where patrons can drop off new or gently used donations.

“We’re accepting coats, and we need warm gloves, and hats and things like that. But we don’t have the space or the manpower to handle clothing,” said Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, pastor/executive director of Sojourner Truth Ministries.

Since the pandemic, they’ve seen the need for assistance grow.

“People sleeping in their cars more and people you know sleeping in tents and different things. There are just more homeless now that we’re seeing than we have encountered in the past,” Labadie-Cihanowyz told Eyewitness News.

They also welcome volunteers. The ministry is grateful for the support and encourages the community to help any way they can.

“The need of you know, people needing food because of the economy. You know, hot meals,” explained David Yost, chef/kitchen manager for Sojourner Truth Ministries.

“If people see what they’re fundraising for, they might be more passionate,” said Gina Foresman, resource advocate for Sojourner Truth Ministries.

Texas Roadhouse will be fundraising until December 20. To learn more about other ways to help out, head to their website.