SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two men from Texas are being charged in the middle district of Pennsylvania for allegedly trafficking multiple pounds of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says the indictment charges Luis Gonzalez, 26, and Jose Torres, 27, with conspiracy to distribute more than 11 pounds of cocaine on September 29.

Officials say the charges carry a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.