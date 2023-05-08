WILKES-BARRE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is staying on top of emergency preparedness.

On Monday, floodgates were evaluated and tested to make sure they’re ready for any possible flooding mother nature may bring this year.

The exercise helps the city’s emergency responders stay proactive in protecting the neighborhood around Solomon Creek from flooding.

A flurry of yellow vests and equipment converged on the Regent Street Bridge in South Wilkes-Barre. Members from three city departments gathered to practice installing the floodgates over Solomon Creek and ensure they’re working properly.

“It’s really good to see a team approach when you have a DPW worker, a firefighter, a paramedic and a police officer all work together for the common good of this neighborhood,” said Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney.

These exercises are usually done every Spring. Department of Public Works supervisor David Lewis says it’s both a test and a learning opportunity.

“We’re putting up the blockades and our barricades just to see how we can do things better, how efficient we are, if you have to make adjustments, anything that needs to be fixed obviously, we’re greasing to make it slide open easier. We’re taking notes and we’re gonna move on from there,” explained Lewis.

Three feeder streams into the Susquehanna River, including Solomon Creek, go through the city of Wilkes-Barre, and a total of four bridges are equipped with flood gates.

“Imagine being behind me at 3:00 in the morning in the pouring rain in the darkness. It’s far safer to do these drills today. Generally, it takes us about four hours to complete all four of them,” said Delaney.

Neighborhoods rely on the gates to stay dry during severe weather.

“We put these barricades up almost every year, at least once a year for high-water events. There’s a couple times we were pretty close, and they work quite well,” stated Lewis.

Solomon Creek is a tributary to the Susquehanna River. It’s nearly 9 miles long and is subject to flash-flooding in the City of Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.