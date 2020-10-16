Termination letter sent to Pittston police officer charged with criminal mischief

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor Michael Lombardo tells Eyewitness News, the city of Pittston has sent a termination letter to a police officer who was recently charged with criminal mischief.

Pittston City Police Officer Dion Fernandes was arraigned on these charges last week. They stem from an incident where a man, who appears to be Fernandes, was caught on video slashing vehicle’s tires in downtown Pittston.

The termination letter from the city states that Fernandes’s actions are “a violation of the standards of conduct of a police officer, as well as neglect, immorality, and conduct unbecoming an officer” and that these actions warrant termination from the department.

The termination was effective on October 14.