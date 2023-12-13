JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high in Jenkins Township Wednesday afternoon where the price of taking out the trash will be double that of the neighboring townships in 2024.

In a meeting held Wednesday, dozens of Jenkins Township residents were frustrated and concerned with the soon 40% cost increase for garbage and recycling rates in the new year.

Township supervisors say it’s unfortunate but necessary.

In just a few weeks, the cost of the 2024 refuse and recycle plan in Jenkins Township will go up significantly. Residents at Wednesday’s town meeting were not happy about the rate increase, especially such a drastic change in price.

“It’s going to affect the residents dearly and I understand there’s been increases all over the valleys, and I just want to see the outcome down the road. What’s going to happen with the maintenance of these trucks and everything,” said Jenkins resident Mike Dudek.

For a large garbage can it will be $600, a medium can $460, and a small is $350.

A senior discount will go into effect for a small can at $300 and after feedback from residents, township supervisors will consider a possible senior discount for medium and large cans as well.

“The cost increase is enormous and the board went through a lot of pains to keep the cost as reasonable as they could. But we have to deal with it and unfortunately, this is what it is,” said Jenkins Township Supervisors Chairman Stanley E. Rovinski.

Supervisors say the sharp increase is due to other costs going up.

“Labor costs went up and, you know, workers have to be paid a fair wage,” Rovinski explained.

Compared to other surrounding communities, the increase for Jenkins Township is nearly double for 2024. Avoca and Pittston City’s latest costs for refuse and recycle rates were just over $200. Their new year’s rate has yet to be released.

Jenkins Township supervisors say they’re hoping to work with community members on the higher rate.

“It’s a whole new world and we have to address it. The board is open to every suggestion. We are here to work with the people,” Rovinski added.

“I feel they are going to hear the people and I hope they also work with them and not just make the decisions on their own. It’s going to affect the residents in the long haul. Not just the start of it but this project. I feel like they are going to,” said Jenkins Township resident Mike Dudek.

At the meeting, township supervisors said several other concerns need to be addressed but will look to offer monthly and quarterly payments.