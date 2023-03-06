DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County residents could end up with a tax increase soon.

The Delaware Water Gap Fire Department is asking for money to buy new fire gear.

“We’re asking for help,” said one resident.

Tensions were high Monday evening at a council meeting in Monroe County.

“I don’t think we have the ability to put 40 or 20 thousand dollars into the fire company at this time,” another resident said.

The Delaware Water Gap Fire Department asked the borough Council for $20,000 for new gear, specifically air packs. The ones the department owns now are either expired or set to expire.

But that would mean borough residents would have to fork over more in taxes, which Council says is trying to avoid at all costs.

“We have exhausted everything we could with grants there is no COVID money, we don’t get any covid money, where would the COVID money come from, the county is using that for them, how they pursue it is, no idea,” one resident said.

Airpacks are used to help firefighters breathe while in toxic smoke conditions.

Packs usually last 30 minutes. They are used primarily on fires involving structures or hazardous materials.

However, the motion did not pass Monday at the meeting.

Community members voiced their opinions and vowed they would not let this issue go.

“I’m not giving up, I won’t stop, can’t stop for these guys,” said one resident.

The Delaware Water Gap Fire Department has multiple fundraisers going on right now to support the station.