POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion.

The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in Tannersville.

Core5 LLC is at the center of warehouse plan controversies throughout Pocono Township, including on Warner and Stadden Roads.

The school board opened Wednesday night’s meeting up for discussion to the public where dozens of residents voiced their concerns about pollution and an increase in truck traffic.

Representatives from Pocono Township attended the meeting, as they recently proposed their interest in purchasing the property to benefit the community.

Following the township’s comment, the board director stated the use of the property is a township issue.

“Our priority would be to ensure it continues to serve as an asset for the local community. Whether as a location for operations, a community center, recreational opportunities,” said Richard Wielebinski, President of the Pocono Township Board of Commissioners.

“If we truly don’t want them in our townships, let’s put them where they’re not attractive in the townships, in the back,” stated Rusty Johnson, Director of Pocono Mountain School Board.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will break down more from the meeting and explain what’s next for these plans in later editions of Eyewitness News.