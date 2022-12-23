EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of thousands of people throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania are without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Between PPL, UGI, Pennelec, Met-ED, and Claverack, over 25,000 people are without power as winter weather moves through Pennsylvania.

Click the hyperlinks above to see affected areas.

The National Weather Service said downed tree limbs could be the cause of many outages in the area.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York has also issued a wind chill warning for several counties as wind chills can reach -30°F. This warning will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.