Tennis Anyone? Tennis Camp Begins in Central PA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Calling all tennis lovers in Central Pennsylvania, Tennis Camp started this week at the new Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.

The training is held for kids who have played tennis before as well as those who are new to the sport.

Children are learning all the basics including how to hold the racket, the different parts of the court and all the strokes of hitting the ball.

20 kids showed up for lessons during the first day. Instructors say it’s important to have intensive training in order to excel in the sport.

“The only way we’re going to get better in any sport is if we practice. And if we’re in an atmosphere where we have people who are knowledgeable and experienced to give them the training and wisdom they need.

Seeing kids on the court seeing them active and learning something new and challenging themselves.” Said Karen Hooker, Owner/Central PA Tennis Center

Tennis camp will wrap up this Friday. Another session will be held August 5th through the 9th.