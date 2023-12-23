WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two tenants jumped from a third-floor window to escape their burning apartment Saturday morning.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Market Street in Williamsport for a fire in the apartments above Coder’s Cleaner.

When crews arrived on the scene, they tell 28/22 News they immediately saw flames shooting out from the side of the building.

First responders said they rushed to the apartment on the second and third floor above the business and began extinguishing the blaze.

According to Williamsport Bureau Fire Chief Sam Aungst, six people were home at the time of the fire. In order to escape the blaze, two of those residents jumped from the third-floor window onto the roof of the carport.

While jumping down, one of the residents was injured Chief Aungst said.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist the six individuals displaced by the fire.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time. The business below the apartment has been heavily damaged by water used to extinguish the fire.