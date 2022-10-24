WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire on Sunday sent one person to the hospital after they jumped out of a window to escape the flames.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, crews were called to the 2200 block of West 4th Street around 1:40 a.m. for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment.

On arrival, crews say they found flames at the rear of the building’s third floor. A search of the building revealed no one was inside. However, a person was found lying on the ground near the building after jumping from the third floor.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

The American Red Cross is assisting tenants from the three apartments affected by the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.