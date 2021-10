EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s something about this date and stormy weather that goes hand in hand.

October 29th marks the tenth anniversary of a rare October nor’easter. The Poconos and Lehigh Valley got hit with a six to 12-inch snowfall in 2011.

The storm also triggered tens of thousands of blackouts. While wind and rain this Halloween weekend may not be welcome, remember it could always be worse.