WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) City police arrested two boys ages 13 and 14 after a robbery Monday night in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Paris Mart in the 400 block of Hazle Street.

Police say both suspects were positively identified by the victim and one of them had a handgun.

They were taken into custody and charged.