Teenager drowns at the Francis E. Walter Dam

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A police report on Tuesday says Devin Janvere from Tobyhanna was swimming at the Francis E. Walter Dam with friends and family when he jumped of a 20 to 30-foot cliff into the water.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Multiple people tried to help Janvere, but he did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Mirra from Mountain Top says he comes to the dam every week and was shocked when he heard of the death.

Mirra comments, “It’s also you know sad. It was just you know a freak accident I guess. Just people trying to have fun and something like that happens. It’s just saddening you know. Especially for a young kid.”

Visitors who frequent the dam but didn’t want to go on camera say it’s common to see people jumping off the cliffs. One man told me he’s seen up to 20 or 30 kids at the spot at a time. While boating, fishing, and hiking are all allowed at the dam, swimming is not.

Police say the incident occurred during Janvere’s first jump in the water.

Malik Thomas, A.J. Santana and Elvin Delacruz were heading to the cliffs today. They say they didn’t know swimming was not allowed. They tell us they’ve been cliff diving before and say it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

Santana tells us, “As long as the water deep enough and like it’s enough space from the cliff, and there’s no rocks on the side where the cliff is that much, I mean imma go for it.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Janvere’s family and have not heard back yet.