KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, it’s been one week since the municipal election, and reality is still setting in for a 19-year-old in Luzerne County who was the top vote-getter in a township supervisor race.

“To have the great opportunity to serve the great people of Kingston Township means so much to me,” said Kingston Township Supervisor Elect Zeid Alhashemi.

At just 19 years old, Alhashemi is eager to get to work as a Kingston Township Supervisor.

According to county records, the 1,440 votes he secured were the most for a Kingston Township Supervisor candidate since at least 2007.

“It was all because of hard work, and I tell people it’s because we were knocking on doors. We were doing the old-fashioned way of meeting the people that we were going to represent and figuring out their issues first-hand,” Alhashemi said.

The Republican political newcomer is a 2022 graduate of Dallas High School.

He is studying pre-law and political science at King’s College and previously worked on state and federal campaigns.

“I ran to make sure the township was never a burden on anyone, to hold the line on taxes, to support our police department, and not only that, we’ve got to address infrastructure issues by pursuing regional grants,” Alhashemi explained.

Alhashemi was on the ballot with three sitting township supervisors, who competed for three seats.

He thanked his supporters, friends and family.

“Running for office, going out there and voting or being active in any type of political campaign or anything in that sort. It’s so important that we get young people out there,” Alhashemi stated.

Alhashemi will be sworn in on January 2, 2024, and begin his four-year term.