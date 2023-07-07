HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after an ATV crash took place in Hunlock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., an ATV crash occurred on Village Drive when the driver failed to navigate a right curve.

The ATV left the roadway, hit a tree then hit an embankment. The vehicle came to a final rest against a fallen tree, PSP stated.

Police say the driver, a 13-year-old boy from Shickhinny, was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley after suffering serious injuries.