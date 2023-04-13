WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search for a missing teen from Wilkes-Barre is underway.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, 18-year-old Bradley Barletta is reported missing out of Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Barletta was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie with orange stitching, dark jeans, bright red Vans sneakers, a black Jansport backpack, and a skateboard.

Barletta is described to be 6 feet, 130 lbs with “shaggy” dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Twerdi at 570 208 6721 or call 911.