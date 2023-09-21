COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen has reported missing after not being heard from for two weeks, police say.

Richard David Jilinski III, 16, of Coal Township, was last seen on September 7 after he left his family’s home between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m.

Jilinski is suspected to be wearing blue jeans, a white thermal long-sleeve shirt, a red t-shirt over top, and black Nike shoes. He is described as 5’11” and around 120 lbs. His hair color is a reddish black, and he is a natural blonde. He has blue eyes and a nose piercing in his left nostril.

Anyone with information on Jilinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coal Township Police Department at 570-644-0333.