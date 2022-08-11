MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County

Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7.

Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black tank top, blue pajama pants, and white/orange sneakers. He may be in possession of a black bicycle.

Investigators believe Brunson may still be in the area or trying to travel to New York City.