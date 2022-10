WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago.

Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts should contact PSP Stonington Trooper Brown at 570-2865601.