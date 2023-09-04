SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators state a teen is in critical condition after his bike collided head-on with a car during a crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 7:00 a.m., troopers were called to Milford Road in Smithfield Township for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Police say the car was traveling down the roadway north when it collided with a bicyclist traveling south.

The bike rider, a 16-year-old from East Stroudsburg, was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono for medical treatment and remains in critical condition.