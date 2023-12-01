SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-day trial officials have found Amir Williams, 17, guilty of first-degree murder and other charges after an 18-year-old was stabbed and killed in Scranton.

According to District Attorney Mark Powell, Williams, who was prosecuted as an adult, was accused of stabbing Tyler McKenna, multiple times during a fight on June 22, 2022, at 3 West Olive St. near Scranton High School.

McKenna was rushed to Geisinger Community Medical Center and died shortly after arrival. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

Surveillance footage from the nearby Geisinger Orthopedic Clinic showed the fight and

Williams stabbed McKenna in the back and side, according to police. At one point, the knife

was knocked out of his hand and he picked it up and stabbed McKenna repeatedly in the chest,

investigators said.

Following the incident, Williams and two other juveniles, Sheldon Datilus, and Nahsyeis Williams, fled the scene and were apprehended by Scranton police. The other two juveniles also face multiple charges in connection with the incident. Their cases are pending in Juvenile Court.