UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a rock on the shoulder of the road.

PSP states the car then traveled across the road, striking a stump on the opposite shoulder causing into to go down an embankment, hitting a tree.

Police say a 17-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash.

Inside the car were three more teenagers, from the ages of 16-18, and a 12-year-old who were all taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to a media release from state police.