NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police reported a teen who was a passenger on an ATV died in a crash after being ejected.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 22 around 12:50 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Upper Montrose Road in New Milford Township.

Police say an ATV, driven by a 19-year-old from Binghamton, traveled off the roadway where it struck a traffic sign and then struck a tree. The ATV then overturned as it went down an embankment.

A 17-year-old passenger from Susquehanna was ejected during the crash suffering serious injuries, PSP said. The passenger later died from his injuries.