LAKE HARMONEY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbon County coroner confirms a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from Lake Harmony waters Thursday night.

Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller confirms with 28/22 News on Thursday around 6:39 p.m. crews responded to Lake Harmony for a report of a lost swimmer.

Miller states 15 minutes into the search they found a 17-year-old boy in the water and pulled him from the water. The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley where he was pronounced dead around midnight.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday and the victim will not be identified until the family has been notified.