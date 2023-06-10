SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fiery crash near Route 307 in the early morning hours of Saturday has left one teen dead in Lackawanna County.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, around 5:55 a.m., on Saturday an SUV was traveling along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township, Lackawanna County, when the vehicle left the roadway, and crashed down a steep embankment, ejecting one person and causing the vehicle to ignite in flames.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old man from the North Pocono Area, died as a result of the crash.

His name has not been released at this time, Rowland added.

There have been no other injuries reported at this time and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

PSP is investigating the cause of the crash.