TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just one day after a federal lawsuit was filed against the Tamaqua Area School District, information is coming to light about charges filed last month against an 18-year-old student who is accused of taking part in an assault at the school’s athletic fieldhouse.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against the Tamaqua Area School District, accusing members of the administration of covering up a reported assault. Eyewitness News has now learned more details regarding the alleged assault.

As stated in the affidavit, in November, officers started an investigation into the report of an assault at the Tamaqua Area High School football house.

According to court documents, the victim stated to officers that several of his teammates from the football team assaulted him while in the football house.

Investigators say the victim informed them he was struck in the face with a closed fist by 18-year-old Zachary McGlinchey.

In the affidavit, the victim also accused McGlinchey of “forcefully pushing a banana against his anus”.

The lawsuit says the two victims were beaten and sexually assaulted by members of the football team.

In November, Eyewitness News asked the Tamaqua School Board if any students had been physically harmed in the “hazing” incident. They said no.

McGlinchey was charged on March 28, his preliminary hearing is set for May 3. McGlinchey is facing 2 counts of simple assault and 3 counts of harassment – physical contact.