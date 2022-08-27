BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

First responders said the victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:18 am.

Troopers said an investigation led to the arrest of Alan Jay Meyers, 17, from Black Creek Township, Luzerne County.

Court records show Meyers is being charged as an adult and faces charges of homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, as well as two charges of tampering with evidence.

Meyers was denied bail and is being held in Luzerne County Prison.

State police said this investigation is ongoing and updates will be made available as they are made available.

A Hazleton Area School official confirms it was a high school cheerleader and that grief counseling is being made available this weekend to fellow cheerleaders and cheer staff.