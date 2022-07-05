SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County teen has been arrested and is facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing multiple firearms according to Shamokin City Police.

Police said Jahiem Throckmorton, 19, is facing charges for breaking into a building and stealing multiple firearms and a compound bow.

According to officials, a report of a burglary on the 400 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 11:47 am on Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the caller told them that he heard noises while he was in the building and went to investigate. Upon looking around the building, the caller told police he encountered an unknown black male inside the building.

As he was escorting the man out of the building, police said a second white male appeared from another room.

The caller said both males left the building in a white Ford Fiesta.

Officers were given descriptions of both individuals in the building, and about four hours later, police said they observed a male matching one of the descriptions in the City of Shamokin.

Officials said they detained the male and were able to locate a black garbage bag containing some of the items that were reported missing as well as one of the firearms. This male was identified as Throckmorton.

Law enforcement said they transported Throckmorton to SPD, and during the course of the investigation, they located the white Ford Fiesta.

With the assistance of a tracking dog, police said they found the additional missing firearms and some of the stolen property in a wooded area near Coal Township.

Shamokin PD said Throckmorton is being charged with burglary and other related charges.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers said they have already identified additional persons involved in the incident and additional arrests will be coming in the near future.