WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins aren’t the only ones warming up for this weekend’s game.

Fans are getting ready to take part in the team’s annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ on Saturday night.

Teddy bears of all shapes and sizes are organized on the center ice of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ahead of Saturday’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins annual teddy bear toss.

You could call Rose Gesell an expert when it comes to stuffed animals.

This marks her 25th year taking part.

“Every year we come and we say, ‘well we don’t know how many we’re going to get,’ and every year we have a trailer full of stuffed animals and it keeps growing and growing and growing.”

The toss benefits ‘Operation Santa Claus’, a group that brings holiday cheer to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We went to a couple of schools where the kids are mostly severely handicapped and they may not really know what’s going on, but when they get that stuffed animal, that smile grows and grows and grows.”

The rules are simple to participate, bring a new and unwrapped stuffed animal to the game, and throw it on the ice after the Penguin’s first goal.

Last year, thousands were collected.

Adding to the excitement this weekend, the Penguins unveiled a New Jersey Friday morning on 28/22 News.

The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins have a game both today and tomorrow.

Friday’s game is against the Cleveland Monsters. PA live host Chris Bohinski will be singing the national anthem.