Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct probe

This Nov.3 2017 file photo shows visitors playing Assassin’s Creed video game at the Ubisoft stand at the Paris Games Week in Paris. French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

PARIS (AP) — French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for “toxic” staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment.

In a statement Sunday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the developer of “Assassin’s Creed” and other games “has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.”

“This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will,” Guillemot said.

Ubisoft announced the immediate resignation of Serge Hascoet as chief creative officer.

The director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, is also leaving immediately, because “recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position,” the statement said.

Cecile Cornet is being replaced as Ubisoft’s global head of human resources.

The management shake-up follows Ubisoft’s announcement in June of an internal investigation and an apology “to everyone affected by this.”

“We must do better,” it said then.