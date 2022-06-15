CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say two Monroe County residents are out $70,000 after falling victim to a tech support scam.

Police say that on April 3 a 68-year-old woman and 75-year-old man from Chestnut Hill Township received a “pop-up” on their computer. The pair believed the pop-up was from Microsoft Technical Support and convinced them there was a virus on their computer.

The victims reached out to “tech support” and were scammed out of $69,999, according to police. The money was located, according to police, in two separate bank accounts based out of Peru, South America.

There has been no word on if the money was able to be returned to the couple.