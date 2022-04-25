WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting in downtown Wilkes-Barre was all the buzz this past weekend.

The Leadership Northeast group called “Team Beezy” unveiled a new bee-themed sculpture and mural along South Main Street.

The group undertook the project to make a positive impact on the community and help revitalize the downtown area.

Some of the day’s festivities included bee-themed crafts, free ice cream, and even a beekeeper who demonstrated the importance of bees in our ecosystem.

Kevin Harger-Blizzard, a volunteer with Team Beezy, said, “We were inspired to connect kids with art and help downtown businesses. So we decided to have a little fun with the city seal which is a beehive and really ran with it.”

Team Beezy Leadership Northeast took up the bee-themed project to help children experience a fun way to connect with art.