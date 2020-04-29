Teachers at Pottsville School District worried budget cuts could harm education

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Teachers are feeling the burn of a financial hardship for the Pottsville Area School District. Programs and teachers are being cut.

The next school year is going to look a lot different for the Pottsville Area School District. There will be 15 less teachers across the three schools.

“Even when we get news like this we don’t stop doing what we’re doing. Those are still working today,” said Amy Babcock, president of the Pottsville Teachers Association.

The furloughs impact the elementary, middle and high schools. Babcock says those teachers have shown more concern about how this will impact the students rather than themselves.

That hasn’t been the only bad news. Babcock learned the district is getting rid of the library for all three schools and reducing kindergarten to half days.

“We’re worried about our students. We’re worked about the quality of education looking forward,” said Babcock.

The school district has faced financial hardships since 2016 and teachers have been working without a contract since the last one expired in July of 2018.

The cuts were not a result of the pandemic, but it limits their ability to organize and fight them.

“We can’t gather in large groups. We can’t meet with the board face-to-face. Certainly we attend the board meetings virtually, but that’s not the same.”

It’s uncertain how these changes will impact the next school year, but teachers hope to still provide the best education possible for students.

Babcock says this furlough means the Pottsville Area School District teacher population has decreased by 20 percent since 2015.

The superintendent did not respond to our request for comment.