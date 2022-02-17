Teachers and students return to Triboro Christian Academy to pick up pieces after fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teachers and students were arriving together on Thursday at Triboro Christian Academy to gather the things left behind in the wake of the fire on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News spoke with an eighth-grade student about how scary it was, but he and his friends are already planning ideas to raise money for the school’s team.

The student had his mom take his basketball jersey and add #TriboroStrong to the back of it and they plan on having shirts made with that hashtag for other students.











They are also turning their Easter chocolate sale into a fundraiser to help rebuild the school.

Both the boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams will be playing their scheduled games Thursday night.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on these efforts tonight on Eyewitness News.